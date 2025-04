Public Notice

The Darby Study Commission will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments oral or written of the Tentative Report of the proposed changes to the form of government for the town of Darby. A copy of the tentative report can found online at www.darbymt.net The Public Hearing will be held May 15, 2025, 5:30 pm at the Darby Clubhouse, 106 N Main Street, Darby, Montana.

