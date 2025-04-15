Corvallis Rural Fire District to run mill levy

by Randy Skelton, Corvallis Rural Fire District Chief

Corvallis Rural Fire District is asking the public in its district to support us on May 6th by voting “yes” to an increase in our operating mill levy.

Corvallis Fire is experiencing a significant increase in call volume for medical and fire responses.

We responded to 644 calls in 2024 and are on track to meet or exceed that in 2025. We have had a 46% increase in call volume in the last 10 years. We need to hire 2 full-time responders to help manage the workload and mitigate long hours donated by volunteers. It is imperative to maintain a healthy balance between volunteering, work, family, and personal time. In 2024, the volunteer staff donated over 10,000 hours of time running calls, training, and helping manage the organization. That is 27.5 hours per day collectively and an average of almost 2 calls per day in response to emergencies. Our staff is feeling the effects of their commitment to protect life and property in our District, and it is time to hire them some help.

Fire equipment is expensive from the start and is no different than the rising prices of everything else. We have experienced the cost of goods roughly double in price in the last 10 years. Between the increase in cost of goods and the need for hired staff, we are asking the voters for a $175,000 increase in our operating levy. The mill increase will be 8.17 mills. The passage of this increase would affect a home with a tax assessed value (not appraised value) of $100,000 by $11.03, a $300,000 value by $33.08, and a $600,000 value by $66.06 annually.

We have a public newsletter and information regarding the mill levy on our website at www.corvallisfire.com. We thank the residents of the Corvallis Rural Fire District for their support, and we are honored to provide emergency services.