PUBLIC NOTICE

The Burnt Fork Water Commission will hold its first meeting of the 2025 irrigation season on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at the corner of Meyer Lane and Middle Burnt Fork Road, Stevensville. If you have agenda items for the meeting, please call Jean Comer at 406-360-5304 before the meeting date.

BS 4-2, 4-9-25.

MNAXLP