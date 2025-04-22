Bitterroot Valley track results

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Bitterroot Valley high school track teams were spread out last week with events in Corvallis, Columbia Falls, and Missoula.

Sapphire Twilight Meet

Corvallis hosted Hamilton, Charlo, Columbia Falls, Dillon, and Polson in the Sapphire Twilight Meet on Tuesday, April 15th. This unique annual event starts late in the afternoon and finishes under the lights. There were some impressive midseason marks at the meet.

Individually for Hamilton, Evan Bennett won the boys 400m in a time of 49.58, which broke a 30 year old Hamilton high school record for the 400m. Aubrey Korst won the girls pole vault, clearing 12-03, which is the highest vault this year in Montana by a girl in any class. Annalise Lewis won the 800m (2:17.10). Aleigha Child won the 3200m (11:41.28). London Provencher won the high jump (5-01). Lily Apedaile won the girls triple jump (33-09.75).

Individually for Corvallis, Ledge Conner won the high jump with a jump of 6-05, which is the highest jump in Montana this year regardless of class. Hunter Loesch won the javelin (193-04). Loesch’s best throw this season (204-4) is the 6th best throw in the nation. Jillian Huls won the girls 100m (12.89) and 200m (26.66). Ella Varner won the girls long jump (16-02.5). Solomon Morgan won the boys 100m (11.21) and 200m (22.42). Braden Anderson won the boys 800m (2:04.74). Jack Davidson won the boys 1600m (4:28.15). Marrek Jessop won the boys 3200m (10:18.23). Stuart Brennan won the boys 110m hurdles (14.76).

Corvallis’s Hunter Loesch took 1st in the javelin at the Sapphire Twilight Meet in Corvallis on Tuesday, April 15. Loesch’s best throw this season (204-4) is the furthest throw in Montana this year and the 6th best in the nation.



Corvallis’s Ledge Conner won the high jump with a jump of 6-05 at the Sapphire Twilight Meet. This is the highest jump in Montana this year regardless of class.



Iceberg Invite

The Stevensville track team competed at the Columbia Falls Iceberg Invitational on Thursday, April 17. The Yellowjacket girls team took 3rd. For Stevensville, Sophia Hutchison won the triple jump (33-05) and the long jump (16-01). Scarlett Gard won the javelin (105-07). Reagan Johnstone took 2nd in the 100m (13.16) and the triple jump (33-01). The 4×400 relay team of Reagan Johnstone, Irelyn Potts, Caylee Flannagan, Sophia Hutchison took 1st (4:51.32).

Seeley Invite

Florence, Darby and Victor joined over 30 area high schools at the Seeley Invitational in Missoula on Friday, April 18. The Florence boys team took 1st place at the meet, while the Florence girls took 4th. The Darby girls took 7th, and the Darby boys took 18th.

Individual results for the Florence boys, Isaac Bates won the 100m (11.28) and the 400m (51.55), and took 2nd in the 200m (22.86). Kyler Harris won both the 800m (2:04.67) and the 1600m (4:32.9). Bridger Alexander took 2nd in the shot put (45-09). CJ Pijanowski took 3rd in the 3200m (10:13.63). Riley Reeves took 6th in both the 100m (11.52) and the 200m (23.48).

Florence’s Kyler Harris won both the 800m and the 1600m at the Seeley Invite in Missoula on Friday, April 18.



Individual results for the Florence girls, Madigan Hurlbert took 1st in the 100m (15.53) and 5th in the 800m (2:33.36). Brinley Skaggs took 2nd in the high jump (4-10) and the long jump (16-01.50). Bailey Kroeker took 2nd in the 200m (26.85). Sophia Stiegler took 3rd in the triple jump (32-08.50). Aislynn Cambell took 6th in the long jump (15-01.50). Maddy Ondrasek took 6th in the 3200m (14:15.88).

Individual results for Darby girls, Natalie Anderson took 1st in the 300m hurdles (48.86), 2nd in the 100m hurdles, and 6th in the 200m (27.88). The 4×400 girls relay team of Ella Bush, Kiahna Hirmann, Lily Adair, and Natalie Anderson took 1st (4:22.30). Lily Adair took 3rd in the 1600m (5:41.39) and 4th in the 3200m (13:06.01). Kiahna Hirmann took 5th in the 100m (17.38).

Individual results for Darby boys, Ben Martin took 4th in the 3200m (10:19.72) and 6th in the 1600m (4:41.03). The 4x400m team of McCoy Townsend, Ben Martin, Quintin Woirhaye and Gavin Miller took 2nd (3:37.11).