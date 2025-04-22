Bitterroot Valley softball scores

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Stevensville slides past Hamilton

Stevensville hosted Bitterroot Valley rival Hamilton on Friday, April 18. The two teams were evenly matched and the game reflected this as Stevensville defeated Hamilton 10-9 in nine innings.

Hamilton led 5-2 going into the 5th inning, then Stevensville scored 7 runs to take a 9-5 lead. Hamilton then scored 4 runs over the next two innings to send the game to extra innings. In the bottom of the 9th inning, Stevensville’s Lilly Newsom hit a double, scoring Jaidan Oyler for the walk off 10-9 win.

For Stevensville, Oyler and Newsom both went 3 for 5, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Molly Davids went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Olivia Hanson went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and Kenzi Frost went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

For Hamilton, Thea Jackson went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Mel Race went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, and Addison Flynn, Kennidi Cooper and Casey Kennedy each had RBIs.

Hamilton

Hamilton hosted Dillon on Tuesday, April 15, and lost 0-1 in a pitcher’s duel – there were only 5 total hits in the game. Hamilton pitcher Mariah Johnson only allowed 3 hits and struck out 12 batters. At the plate for Hamilton, Johnson and Kennidi Cooper each had hits.

Stevensville

Stevensville traveled to Butte Central on Tuesday, April 15, and won 10-0. Stevensville pitcher Maddix Yeager got the shutout win, striking out 6 and only allowing 3 hits. At the plate for Stevensville, Lilly Newsom went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Olivia Hanson went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Maddix Yeager went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Florence

On Tuesday, April 15, Florence went to Deer Lodge for a doubleheader and won by a total of 39-0. In the first game they won 22-0 in three innings. Florence pitchers Kenzy Pickering and Elizabeth Camp didn’t allow a hit. At the plate for Florence, Ava Philbrick went 4 for 4, scored 4 runs, and had 5 RBIs, Kaylee Crawford went 3 for 3, scored 3 runs, and had 3 RBIs. Jayden Fisher went 3 for 4, scored 3 runs, and had 3 RBIs.

In the second game, Florence won 17-0 in three innings. Florence pitchers Jayden Fisher and Elizabeth Camp didn’t allow a hit. At the plate, Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 2, scored 2 runs, and had 2 RBIs. Lily Bender went 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, and Reilley Reed and Taylor Pyette each had RBIs.

On Saturday, April 19, Florence played at Three Forks and Ennis. In the Three Forks game Florence won 3-1. Florence pitcher Kenzy Pickering struck out 10 batters and allowed only 3 hits to get the win. At the plate, Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Kaylee Crawford and Morghan Adams each scored runs.

In the Ennis game, Florence won 15-3. Florence pitcher Jayden Fisher struck out 9 in the win. At the plate, Taylor Pyette went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Maggie Schneiter went 3 for 5 and scored 3 runs, Lacie Larson went 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, and Lily Bender went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.