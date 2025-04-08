Baseball bonanza

by Scott Sacry

Hamilton

The Hamilton boys defeated Missoula Big Sky 5-2 on Tuesday, April 1 in Missoula. Hamilton pitcher Cash Lawrence got the win. At the plate for Hamilton, Atticus Southwell hit a three-run home run, and Jackson Lubke had an RBI and scored a run.

Then on Thursday, April 3, Hamilton hosted Missoula Hellgate and won 17-1 in three innings. For Hamilton, Jude Widmer struck out 7 batters and got the win. Widmer also went 3 for 4 at the plate and had an RBI. Jackson Lubke went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Cash Lawrence went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Brady DeMoss scored 2 runs and had 3 RBIs.

Florence

Florence played at Missoula Sentinel on Monday, March 31 and won 9-1. For Florence, Isaiah Testerman allowed 3 hits and got the win. Drew Wagner went 3 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Chase Wagner had an RBI triple, and Levi Winters and Isaiah Testerman each had an RBI.

Then on Saturday, April 5th, Florence hosted Missoula Hellgate and won 10-0 in 5 innings. Florence Mason Arlington didn’t allow a hit and struck out 10 of the 16 batters he faced. Arlington also went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate. Also for Florence, Drew Wagner went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple, Levi Winters went 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, and Calan Rocco, Wes Potter, and Caleb Katen each had RBIs.

Stevensville

Stevensville hosted Frenchtown for their season opener on Tuesday, April 1 and lost 5-8. For Stevensville, Evan Montague had 7 strike outs on the mound and an RBI at the plate. Stevensville also got RBIs from Shane Ayers, Jackson Guenzler and Cole Germane.

Then on Thursday, April 3, Stevensville hosted MAC (Mission-Arlee-Charlo) and won 13-0 in five innings. Stevensville pitchers Braden Drye and Aiden McBride didn’t allow a hit for the game. Then at the plate, Jackson Guenzler went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Evan Montague went 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs, McCoy Endres went 2 for 4, and Kaden Wyant had 2 RBIs.