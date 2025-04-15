Avian flu threatens Bitterroot birds

by John Dowd, Editor

After COVID-19, the world is understandably paranoid about the risks of viruses affecting the human condition. However, yet another pandemic is threatening our way of life, but this time it is affecting egg prices and the poultry industry. The virus is called H5N1 Influenza, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

According to Estelle Shuttleworth, a veterinarian on record for Wild Skies Raptor Rescue, there have been several cases in the Bitterroot Valley that are making people nervous.

“Most people don’t think about it or know about it,” said Shuttleworth. Along with being a veterinarian for the rescue, Shuttleworth is also the one on call who responds to reports of raptors in distress. Some of these responses have been to birds injured by things like power lines or vehicle strikes, but a few have been sick birds.

Shuttleworth picks the birds up and brings them to the rescue site, and generally works with ill birds at the rescue and has them tested. According to her, they have been receiving several calls about sick raptors acting very strange. Usually, witnesses report something along the lines of, “This bird just fell out of a tree.”

“Birds don’t just fall out of trees,” she said.

According to Tahnee Szymanski, the state veterinarian for the Montana Department of Livestock, Avian Influenza is naturally present in wild bird populations, particularly waterfowl. It generally survives in a form Shuttleworth called a “low pathogenic” state. This refers to the symptoms a virus causes. Szymanski explained that every once in a while, the virus can mutate and become highly pathogenic, making it very dangerous and deadly to those that contract it. According to Szymanski, it appears that this happened in 2022.

Shuttleworth spoke on how this has historically led to large population die-downs, but with the poultry industry so large, it could have a devastating effect there. For her, a main focus is obviously raptors, and a big worry of hers is the endangered populations of wild birds and protected species. According to Shuttleworth, several raptors in 2024 tested positive for the virus, and two more just last month.

She expressed that it is not raptors transferring it to each other, but likely the birds they prey on and raptors catching it as a by-product. The most common species she has seen it in have been great horned owls and red-tailed hawks, which are also the most common birds the rescue sees in general. With the lower population groups of endangered birds, the results could be catastrophic.

Shuttleworth said the virus probably got into Montana through the Western Flyway, carried by migrating waterfowl. Another big concern about the virus is that it is considered zoonotic, meaning that it can transfer across different species, including humans.

Shuttleworth said it has spread to a few grizzly bears, mountain lions, coyotes and foxes, among others. There is also a concern for dairy cows. Across the country, it has even been contracted by a few people already. According to Szymanski, so far, there have been about 70 human cases nationally, with one death. She clarified that the one death was due to preexisting complications. Almost all of these were people who work around the domestic bird industry, and almost all were within the last year.

COVID-19 also jumped species in a similar way, noted Shuttleworth. However, both women reiterated that the main concern at this point is the poultry industry, which is very at-risk. According to Szymanski, the disease has affected 1,700 flocks across the country, including over 168 million birds. The first case of this strain in Montana was in April of 2022, and so far, 165,000 birds in Montana have been affected.

She added, in just 2024, nearly 50 million birds were affected nationally. Of that, 80% were egg layers. The virus specifically hit numerous large egg producers, including several in California. This has had a direct effect on egg prices and is why they have gotten so high.

Another note is that if the virus is found in a flock, most of the time the entire flock must be killed. “It spreads very fast,” said Szymanski. She said a large flock could include 35,000 to 55,000 birds. “In the course of like three days, you might be up to several hundred birds,” and it’s “not a pleasant disease for these birds.”

This “depopulating,” or the killing of the entire flock, can be a serious detriment to an operation. For small operations, it could shut them down. Because of this risk, Shuttleworth recommended “trying to stop it at the interface,” between wild and commercial bird populations.

Shuttleworth noted that a lot more people are getting into backyard flocks because of food prices. These flocks include ducks, geese, turkeys and chickens. One way wild and domestic populations come into contact is through food. For the wild populations, if food is available, they will take advantage of it. Shuttleworth recommended keeping the domestic birds inside, under a covered area.

“People may not realize the ramifications if they have birds,” said Shuttelworth. She said domestic flock owners should not allow domestic and wild populations to share water, either. She added, keep waterfowl livestock out of wetlands and keep out the wild birds by fencing areas off. She said the virus seems to survive for long periods of time in wet areas, so she recommended keeping wild ducks out of domestic duck ponds.

Shuttleworth said the virus often manifests in weird symptoms, generally respiratory but also neurological. This can cause things like difficulty breathing, or strange or lethargic activity. If a person notices anything in their domestic birds, Shuttleworth tells people to contact their veterinarian. “Your vet is a great source for your domestic flock,” said Shuttleworth. She added that owners should immediately quarantine the possibly infected bird.

For wild birds, “If you can walk up to it, something’s wrong,” said Shuttleworth. In these cases, it is best to contact Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Shuttleworth also said, “Do not touch the birds,” or interact with them. As for the risk to people, fortunately Montana has a low population. “We’re very lucky in that way,” said Shuttleworth.

According to Szymanski, even though it seems scary, there is no need to be afraid; just be careful and aware. She noted there is a low risk to the general population, and not a food safety risk, as long as food is prepared properly.

For more information, there are updates and articles on the Montana Department of Livestock website, liv.mt.gov. The United States Department of Agriculture has a real-time detection map and tables for additional information. Additional information on human cases is available through the Centers for Disease Control website.

For Montana concerns, parties can reach out to Szymanski at (406) 444-2970, at the Montana Department of Livestock. For those seeking information on Wild Skies Raptor Rescue, interested parties can call (406) 244-5422 or visit wild skies.org.