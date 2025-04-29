Four running for two seats on Hamilton school board

The Hamilton School Board has four candidates running for two seats on a seven-member board. Mail-in ballots are due back May 6.

The Hamilton School District #3 has several upcoming concerns that board members will need to decide upon, including a potential $49 million bond ask, and the requested improvement of their Middle School.

The Bitterroot Star reached out to the candidates to speak to their qualifications and motivations for running for a seat on the school board. Here, in their own words, is the information provided by the four candidates.

Jack Lee

Jack Lee

I am a retired educator of over 30 years: 22 years as a high school science teacher and 10 years as a high school administrator. I was born and raised in Conrad, Montana, attended Carroll College and the University of Montana for my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

I have two children: Hannah (29) and Logan (26) who are successful and doing well, which as all parents know, is a true blessing.

I have not served on a school board in the past but have worked with school board members closely during my tenure as a principal.

Even though I retired from education in 2021, I still have a passion to help kids and teachers wherever I can, leaning on my past experiences to draw upon for any guidance or insights that I can offer. In this day and age, I feel public education needs all the extra help it can get with the significant challenges present.

Like most districts in the state, financial challenges are ever present. As a board member, I would approach all matters from a fiscally conservative, responsible perspective. That said, the Hamilton School District is currently attempting to pass a bond in order to provide an adequate learning environment for students in grades 5 through 8. We all realize that there is never a good time to ask patrons to vote yes and increase property taxes, and this year is no different. However, I feel strongly that the middle school buildings are way past their educational value and hope that our voters will agree that we need a new facility. My priorities as a member would be to always keep teachers and students at the forefront and to follow fiscally responsible decision making and policy setting such that the future is protected for the long term.

Mark Yoakam

I am a retired educator. I have a granddaughter who attends the Hamilton School system.

Mark Yoakam

I have served on the Hamilton School Board for ten years.

I feel that we have a very good school system. Where other schools are struggling financially, we are in a place where we do not have to cut staff to make our budget work. This outcome is because our board and staff have made good decisions over the past few years. This doesn’t mean that we will not have issues in the future, and I feel that my experience as a board member and as a long-time educator will help make decisions in the future.

The immediate issue is building a middle school. I believe the board has a very solid plan on the building that provides the community with future growth. Also, we are living in a time where there are many unknowns to the future of our communities, and of course, the school system is a major part of that. I want to be part of that decision making. I am a very active board member, and I enjoy being involved in our schools.

Weston Harmon

I have lived in Hamilton since 2007. Professionally, I am a commercial kitchen contractor, building large food service facilities primarily for the business and industry sectors. My wife, Shenille, and I have four children. Hamilton is not just where we live— it’s where we are raising our family and where we are deeply invested in the success of our schools and community.

Weston Harmon

Service has been a guiding value throughout my life. I come from a family with a strong legacy of community involvement, with both of my parents and grandparents setting an example of leadership and giving back. I’m an Eagle Scout, and I have always sought ways to serve my community. Although I have not previously served on the school board, I care deeply about our schools and am eager for the opportunity to contribute. I look forward to serving the Hamilton community with dedication, integrity and a focus on what’s best for our students.

All four of my children have attended Hamilton Public Schools— one graduated three years ago, one is a senior and two are currently in elementary school. I’ve had a front-row seat to the incredible value our schools offer, from opportunities like Nationals for Science Olympiad, traveling the state for sports, learning in Yellowstone and growth through Speech and Debate. I’ve seen our teachers and school community instill values of hard work, persistence and collaboration. I’m running to help continue that legacy— to ensure our schools stay strong, continue to grow and reflect the values of our great community.

I’m not running to push an agenda or undo what’s already working. I believe in building on our strengths, supporting our educators, listening to our parents and students and maintaining a school system we can all be proud of. However, I do recognize that rebuilding trust with the community is crucial. Trust comes from transparency and consistent follow-through. While past controversies from decades ago linger, they shouldn’t define our present or our future. We have a new board, new opportunities and a chance to move forward together for the sake of our kids. I encourage everyone to stay involved— attend meetings, ask questions and be part of the process. My primary focus will be on our students and how every decision impacts them. Secondly, we must prioritize supporting our staff, because strong schools start with strong educators. Finally, we must consider how our decisions affect the broader community. The board’s most important responsibility is to protect and enhance educational opportunities while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.

Michael Doleac

As a 47 year old father of two teenage boys (both at Hamilton High School), my wife and I have been living in Hamilton for almost five years. After a 10-year career in professional basketball, and five years teaching high school physics, we have spent the past four and half years as farmers/ranchers, cleaning up, building and establishing our farm just south of town. I have a bachelor’s in biology and a master’s in physics education, both from the University of Utah. I feel fortunate to be able to apply the theoretical knowledge I have learned to the day to day operations on the farm.

Michael Doleac

I have not served on the board before, as I unsuccessfully ran for this same position last year.

The decision to run again comes from my willingness to do the work in looking for solutions and improvements in our schools. Most of what we have experienced in the Hamilton School District is very positive, and my wife and I think the district is doing a good job educating the kids in our community, but we do see some areas that could be improved. Instead of complaining about what others are doing, I feel it is important to offer to help carry some of the load and to be part of a solution.

There have been some policies in the district that I have not agreed with, although I feel the intention behind them were good. These policies tended to be focused around getting students caught up or requiring only partial school attendance in order to participate in extra-curricular activities. My approach is to have policies that encourage students to do their best the first time. In addition to the curriculum, I feel it is the school’s job to help instill the habits of showing up, on time, and trying your best. Kids are going to make mistakes, and life is going to happen, but our policies should be guided by the ideal, with exceptions made when appropriate.