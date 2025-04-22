Bitterroot Star

Hamilton and Stevi tussle in tennis

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Hamilton tennis team hosted Stevensville on Thursday, April 17 on a day that featured both sun and snow. In the boys matches, Stevensville won 4-3, while in the girls matches, Hamilton won 5-2. 

Boys singles

Angus Trangmoe (S) def. Carden Nelson (H) 6-2, 6-1. Riccardo Slanzi (S) def. Jackson Kirkbride (H) 7-6 (4), 6-2. Jeremy Madruga (S) def. Cash Hawkes (H) 6-0. 6-0. Tony Brown (S) def. Brayden Duce (H) 8-5.

Boys doubles

Finn Dufresne/Jason Chaplin (H) def. Jake Gavlak/Silas Seibert (S) 6-1, 6-4. Daniel Simmerman/Kaden Carroll (H) def. Spencer Moore/Drake Tully (S) 6-0, 6-1. Josh Bender/Marion Sasse (H) def. Edward Brewussou/Jeremiah St. Germain (S) 6-2, 6-3.

Hamilton tennis player Finn Dufresne jumps to hit the ball. Dufresne and doubles partner Jason Chaplin defeated the Stevensville doubles team of Jake Gavlak and Silas Seibert on Thursday, April 17 in Hamilton. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Girls singles

Tallulah Pinjuv (H) def. Tasia Rohbock (S) 6-0, 6-0. Ciara Hanley (H) def. Kirrah Anderson (S) 6-0, 6-0. Alexis Anson (H) def. Margaret Kuntz (S) 6-2, 6-4. Gracelyn Godfrey (S) def. Panni Kari (H) 6-4, 6-2.

Girls doubles 

Charlie Holmes/Tessa Lewanski (H) def. Navaeh Melder/Avery Sacry 6-2, 6-2. Lilian Hays/Jackie Reed (S) def. Josie Wolfe/Ellie Hattlestad 6-3, 6-3.

Eider Hernandez/Rhain Hollingsworth (H) def. Brittlee Marchant/Julian Milde (S) 6-1, 6-0.

