TOWN OF STEVENSVILLE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Town of Stevensville is soliciting proposals from qualified individuals to perform tree trimming services in the town limits of the Town of Stevensville.

The Town of Stevensville experienced tree damage during the windstorm event of August 2024. An arborist has assessed the damaged trees, and 3 trees will need removal, and 50 trees will need pruning.

To review the list, you may make arrangements with town hall. Questions can be directed to the town clerk, townclerk@townofstevensville.gov or call 406-777-5271 ext. 102.

Bids are due no later than 03/27/2025 @ 5:00 PM to Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville MT, 59870.

Opening of RFP’s will take place at the regular scheduled town council meeting on 3/27/2024 at 6:30 pm, Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870

Interested companies can find additional information about the RFP’s on the Town of Stevensville’s website at:

www.townofstevensville.com/rfps

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

