Town of Stevensville Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing on March 13, 2025 @ 6:30 pm for Resolution No. 563 amending the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the budget amendments. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, email townclerk@townofstevensville.gov  or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

