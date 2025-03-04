Town of Stevensville Call for Bids

INVITATION TO BID

STEVENSVILLE AIRPORT

STEVENSVILLE, MONTANA

The Town of Stevensville, Montana is formally requesting bids for construction services for the Self-Serve Fuel Station at the Stevensville Airport. The Town will select one contractor based on the lowest, responsive, and responsible bid submittal that fits within their budget. Parties interested in submitting a bid for this project should contact Sarah Michaelson with Morrison-Maierle at smichaelson@m-m.net or by calling (406) 542.4877. Hard copy bids will be accepted until 5:00 pm local time on Thursday March 27, 2025, at the Stevensville Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870. Bids will be publicly opened at 6:30 pm local time on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Stevensville Town Council Meeting. The full invitation to bid may be seen on Morrison-Maierle’s website at www.m-m.net (under heading of “About” and “Projects Bidding”). Contract documents will be available for download on the QuestCDN online bidding service (www.QuestCDN.com); the QuestCDN project number is: #9557789.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 3-5, 3-12, 3-19-25.

MNAXLP