Stevensville distillery closing its doors

by John Dowd

Montana Distillery owners Mark Hlebichuk and Sharie McDonald are sad to announce that their business of over 10 years will be closing its doors.

The current owners bought the distillery business in 2011 when it was known as Flathead Distillery, one of the oldest distilleries in the state. They officially reopened it in Missoula in 2014. They came to Stevensville during COVID-19 because, according to Hlebichuk, it was difficult for them to stay open in Missoula and operate during the pandemic. “We had to move or go out of business,” said Hlebichuk. They opened in Stevensville on Christmas, 2020, and have never looked back.

Montana Distillery’s gin and vodka are highly rated across the world and they have won awards in nearly everything they entered, which the owners and staff say is unheard of. Recently, they were awarded 2024’s best in multiple categories in Distinctly Montana Magazine, including best distillery, best tasting room, best cocktail bar, best vodka, best gin, best whiskey. They took six out of eight categories, close to a sweep.

Unfortunately, they had to declare bankruptcy last year and have been forced to sell the business and assets. However, they are trying to stay positive, and say that they are just “moving on to the next chapter.” Hlebichuk said, “It’s been an incredible experience, being here.”

John Rudow and Mark Hlebichuk at Montana Distillery in Stevensville, along with Bleu the dog. Photo by John Dowd.



“We’re going to miss making the product, especially when you do it well. But, we are looking forward to getting closer to new friends and reacquainting with our families,” said Hlebichuk. According to him, it was a lot of work for a long time. “We work 10 to 12 hours a day some days,” but “we loved doing it!” For him, and his staff, the community support and friendships have been moving. “It’s incredible, the outpouring,” said Hlebichuk. “That’s what has kept us coming back!”

In Stevensville, Hlebichuk said, they found a “sense of community loyalty, and amazing relationships. You really do become part of people’s lives.”

The Montana Distillery has participated in the community in a multitude of ways, from catering a wedding to getting involved in local charities, fundraisers and more. Hlebichuk said that is a feeling they didn’t find in Missoula. “It’s just like a place we’ve wanted to be forever,” he said. “Everyone is a friend more than an acquaintance.”

Hlebichuk says one of the hardest parts will be letting the employees go. He said it is especially painful because one is a disabled U.S. Navy veteran and the other a single mother with a disabled child. But, according to Hlebichuk, many other small businesses across the country have also been struggling. “We are not the only ones,” said Hlebichuk, citing oppressive regulations.

According to Hlebichuk, in Montana a distillery tasting room can only sell two ounces per customer per day. However, according to John Rudow, an employee and assistant master distiller, what saves them is that it is a different kind of experience for the customer. He and Hlebichuk explained that they have seen a different crowd than the general bar goers and many come for a more laid back encounter. The Montana Distillery’s setting is more of a “chill” experience, with more staff interaction, learning about the process and the product.

The Montana Distillery’s last week starts Wednesday March 12, and will go until Saturday, March 15. They will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. During the week there will be sales of 40% off merchandise and 20% off bottles.

The staff also means for this week to be a way to let people know they are closing and to “give everyone a chance to say goodbye,” said Hlebichuk. They plan to close down the website, but will keep up the Facebook page so people can continue to follow them. According to Hlebichuk, “who knows?” Maybe they will be able to consult other distilleries or whoever purchases the business. According to Hlebichuk, even though they are closing their business, “I’m not closing doors.” However, they do not plan to jump right back into distilling themselves.

Hlebichuk and McDonald said it’s an opportunity to “take a break and do something different.” They live in Lolo, but plan to retain connections and keep relationships in the whole of the valley.

“Closing has been really tough on them,” said Rudow a staff member and close friend. “I take a lot of pride in the product we produce,” he added, and it’s a shame to see it end. He said there will be many customers that will miss a lot of what the Montana Distillery has brought to the valley, not least of which will be greetings at the door by the shop dog, Bleu.

“When he’s not here, people are always asking, where’s Bleu?”