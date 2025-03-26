Spring Soiree to benefit North Valley Library

Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Spring Soiree, a benefit for the North Valley Public Library in Stevensville.

The year’s event is slated for May 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Family Center, 333 Charlos Street, Stevensville. It brings together the community and local authors for discussion, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres. Those attending also have the opportunity to purchase books from the authors, as well as bid on a variety of items in the extensive silent auction. Among items donated for this year’s fundraiser are three pieces of original artwork, plus numerous gift baskets, gift cards, and other exciting opportunities.

Volunteers from Friends of the Library and the North Valley Public Library Foundation at the 2024 Spring Soiree. Photo courtesy North Valley Public Library.



Tickets are $25 each and entitle attendees to a beverage, plus an array of heavy appetizers and desserts. They may be purchased at the North Valley Public Library, 208 Main, Stevensville. Cash and checks only will be accepted at the library. For other forms of payment and questions, contact Celeste Statler at (269) 569-4723 or celeste.statler@gmail.com.

The Spring Soiree is presented by the North Valley Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Library. All proceeds will go toward building a new, expanded library to serve the Stevensville community.