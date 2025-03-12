Richard (Rix) J. Kordsmeier of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at the Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital from a fatal car accident.

He entered this world on April 27, 1962 in St Petersburg, Florida to parents Joseph and Carole Kordsmeier. He later had two new parents added when Joe married Beverly and Carole married Stan Swanson.

He had a life of travel due to Stan being a professional baseball player (Cincinnati Reds and Montreal Expos). He got to ‘shag flies’ during practice with Johnny Bench and Ken Griffey Sr. (you know, just some of the guys). At age 10 his job was handing out programs at the games. You could hear him say “Programs… get your Programs” as he reminisced.

After retirement from the ball field, in the early 1970’s, they bought Lochsa Lodge. This is where Rick met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and where stories were shared about bears. One story was Rick taking out the garbage at the end of the day. He lifts the lid of the trash bin and finds a bear enjoying a late-night snack inside. Jumping back, Rick ran one way, the bear the other.

Full moon nights during winter beckoned snowmobile rides. Stories of fishing, hunting, and riding his dirt bike with his dog running beside him. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse. And there was the laughter, fun and adventures with siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles.

His father Joe also gave him a life that not all get to experience. As a teenager he was at the pre-Super Bowl dinner sitting at the table with some Seattle Seahawks and Ron Ely (the original Tarzan), a friend of the family. Ron mentioned that he should do something special for his dad and go on stage and sing for the NFL players. Rick said, “No, my guitar is in my hotel room.” Ron pointed to a man at the edge of the stage and said, “See that guy, he has your guitar, and it’s tuned.” Rick got up on stage and sang a song he wrote… “Jesus in My Heart.” What an incredible experience. He also loved playing bass guitar, drums and piano.

His first police training started with military police in the National Guard and later the Navy. He had an honorable discharge from both.

He trained as a police officer in Gilroy, California and was employed by Salinas PD, Hamilton PD and as a Darby Marshal.

He also attended the University of Phoenix receiving an associate’s degree in Graphic Arts, and was a four year student at Shiloh Christian Center. He graduated as a pastor and officiated several marriages for friends.

Rick was best known as Rix, from Rix Custom Grafix. His thumb print is on many signs and vehicles in this valley and elsewhere. When you saw a law enforcement vehicle, whether it was Sheriff, Police (different ones throughout the valley), National Institutes of Health… any of the ambulances from our local hospital, it was his design, his work that covered the sides, backs or fronts of each one.

Many local businesses have logos designed by Rix and we see his graphics on their vehicles driving by or signs designed and built that are still seen in this valley. He lived in several different states, coloring the world of those around him with airbrushed wall murals, signs and t-shirts. He loved designing t-shirts and in his earlier years, airbrushed in malls. His creativity and designs were worn at family reunions, sports events, local festivals and by employees of local businesses. He colored the world wherever he went and made friends along the way.

He is survived by his father Joe Kordsmeier, his wife Shelly (Nicholson) Kordsmeier, his sons Andrew (Leigh) Williams, Nikolas (Autumn) Kordsmeier and Aaron Kordsmeier; grandchildren Aiden, Kohen, Judah, Noah, Scarlette and Isabella; siblings Curt Swanson, Shantel Watson and Shelley Cooper.

Rick loved people and loved to chat. He invested his time into them. He was known to call friends to check on them and ‘chat for a while.’

Our hearts and prayers go out to all whose lives and families were impacted by this tragedy.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Christian Center, 290 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840, 406.363.4148.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Riverside Christian Center or the Salvation Army, 3RD St. Ste. B2, Hamilton, MT 59840, 406.210.1453. Please make checks out (no cash).

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com