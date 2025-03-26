Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Lee

Daniel Browder, Esq. Browder Law, PLLC 

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J Hamilton, MT 59840 

Telephone: (406) 361-3677 

Facsimile: (406) 361-2999 

Email: browderlawmont@gmail.com 

Attorney for Michelene A. Lee 

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NORMAN HOWARD LEE, Deceased

Cause No. DP-2025-32 

Dept. No. 2 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed  Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims  against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after  the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Michelene A.  Lee, return receipt requested, c/o: Browder Law, PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

DATED this 21st day of March, 2025. 

BROWDER LAW, PLLC 

/s/Daniel Browder 

Attorney for Personal Representative

