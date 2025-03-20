Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Johnson

John S. Masar  

LionWood Law PLLC  

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103  

Stevensville, MT 59870  

(406) 625-2682  

jmasar@lionwoodlaw.com  

Attorney for Personal Representative 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JANET M. JOHNSON, a/k/a Janet Marion Johnson, Deceased

Probate No.: DP-25-22

Dept. No.: 1

Howard F. Recht 

NOTICE
TO
CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed  Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.  

Claims must either be mailed to NICOLE L. MCCOLLUM, the Personal  Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o LionWood Law PLLC, 115 W. 3rd  Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above  Court.  

DATED this 4th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Nicole L. McCollum

Personal Representative

℅ LionWood Law PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

LionWood Law PLLC

/s/ John S. Masar

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 3-19, 3-26, 4-2-25.

MNAXLP

