Notice to Creditors – Johnson

John S. Masar

LionWood Law PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

(406) 625-2682

jmasar@lionwoodlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JANET M. JOHNSON, a/k/a Janet Marion Johnson, Deceased

Probate No.: DP-25-22

Dept. No.: 1

Howard F. Recht

NOTICE

TO

CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to NICOLE L. MCCOLLUM, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o LionWood Law PLLC, 115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, Montana 59870, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 4th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Nicole L. McCollum

Personal Representative

℅ LionWood Law PLLC

115 W. 3rd St., Ste. 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

LionWood Law PLLC

/s/ John S. Masar

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 3-19, 3-26, 4-2-25.

MNAXLP