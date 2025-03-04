Notice to Creditors – Flather

Kyle J. Workman

State Bar No. 65442127

WORKMAN LAW, PLLC

P.O. Box 1167

Hamilton, MT 59840

T: (406) 802-2198

kyle@workmanlawmt.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CURTIS HOFFMAN FLATHER, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-41-2024-0000112-IT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to PAULA COTE FLATHER, the Personal Representative, in care of WORKMAN LAW, PLLC, P.O. Box 1167, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 21st day of February, 2025.

/s/ Paula Flather

Paula Cote Flather

Workman Law, PLLC

By: Kyle J. Workman

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 3-5, 3-12, 3-19-25.

MNAXLP