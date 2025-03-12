Notice to Creditors – Bauer

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET E. BAUER, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-41-2025-26

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Crystal M. Bauer, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 820 River St., Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED the 4th day of March 2025.

/s/ Crystal M. Bauer, Personal Representative

BS 3-12, 3-19, 3-26-25.

MNAXLP