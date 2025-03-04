Lone Rock School Budget Amendment Resolution

BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION

LONE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT #13

RAVALLI COUNTY

At a regular meeting of the board of trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, held February 18, 2025 at 7:00pm at the Lone Rock School Middle School building, Room 310, the following resolution was introduced:

WHEREAS, the trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that as a result of significantly decreased federal program grant awards for the 2024-2025 school year, the district’s budget for the General Fund does not provide sufficient financing to properly maintain and support the district for the entire current school fiscal year; and

WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the Lone Rock School General Fund budget in the amount of $150,000 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161(6), MCA; for the purpose of maintaining the cost of staff and

WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the General Fund reserve;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, proclaims a need for an amendment to the Lone Rock School General Fund budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 in the amount of $150,000 under Section 20-9-161(6), MCA, for the purpose identified above, and;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, will meet at 7:00pm at Lone Rock School Middle School building, Room 310 on March 18th, 2025 for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.

Print Chairperson’s Name __________________

Signature of Chairperson ____________________Date ___________________

Print District Clerk’s Name __________________

Signature of District Clerk ___________________ Date ___________________

Date Budget Amendment was Adopted ________________________

List all budget amendment expenditure line items and amounts:

101-100-1000-100 – $150,000 – Salaries & related benefits

