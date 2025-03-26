Hearing – T-Mobile Permit Application

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department received Wireless Communication Facility Permit Application (WCFP-24-10) on September 4th, 2024. The Applicant is Vertical Bridge Holding LLC, representing T-Mobile. The application is proposing a new wireless communication tower at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840. A previous application (WCFP-23-02) proposing a wireless communication tower at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840 was denied by Ravalli County due to lack of evidence to meet the spacing requirement exception defined under Section 4.C of the Ravalli County Wireless Communication Facility Ordinance No. 13 (WCFO). The Ravalli County Planning Department deemed the Wireless Communication Facility Permit Application (WCFP-24-10) sufficient on March 17th, 2025 as it contains all the required materials required by the WCFO. The application has now been forwarded onto the Ravalli County Commissioners for their consideration, specifically, the spacing exception as described in Section 4.C of the WCFO. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department (planning@rc.mt.gov) prior to the date of the hearing and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will hold a Public Hearing on the proposal on April 11th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Hamilton). The BCC will also accept verbal or written comments from the public. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the proposal. The Planning Department Staff Report posted on our website here: https://ravalli.us/179/Zoning

BS 3-26, 4-2-25.

