Hearing on Name Change – Benboe

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Larry Matthew Benboe, Larry Matthew Benboe, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-25-104
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Larry Matthew Benboe to Larry Matthew Nielsen.
The hearing will be on April 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 17th day of March, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
/s/ Jennifer B. Lint
BS 3-25, 4-2, 4-9, 4-16-25.
MNAXLP
