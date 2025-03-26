Hearing on Name Change – Benboe

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Larry Matthew Benboe, Larry Matthew Benboe, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-25-104

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Larry Matthew Benboe to Larry Matthew Nielsen.

The hearing will be on April 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 17th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

/s/ Jennifer B. Lint

