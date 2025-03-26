Grant helps reunite lost pets with owners

by Kristin Kruse

According to statistics, one out of three pets will go missing in their lifetime. The odds of those pets being returned to their owners increases to a 50% or more success rate if they are wearing some sort of external identification, such as a tag with their owner’s name and phone number displayed.

The Bitterroot Humane Society in Hamilton is the recipient of the spring 2024 grant awarded by the Stevensville Community Foundation. The grant money enabled them to purchase a mobile etching machine, which is used to make identification tags for cats and dogs. The Humane Society frequently holds “pop up” adoption events and is able to bring the machine along wherever they go. Bitterroot Humane Association President Lisa Allison spoke about the importance of this free service that they offer. “We offer free ID tags and microchipping at our facility, and we take the etching machine with us to different events and the Farmers Market in Hamilton,” said Allison. “It is better for us to keep people and pets together.”

Bitterroot Humane Association President Lisa Allison with “Elvis,” a foster cat. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



Allison has been involved with the Association for four years, as a board member for two years and as the president for the past two years. The sparkling clean facility is run by both paid staff and a large volunteer group. Volunteers help with a variety of things, including walking dogs, data entry and cleaning. There are groomers and veterinarians who also volunteer their services.

“Every dog is walked daily, no matter what,” said Allison. “Rain and snow are no exception. All of our funding is 100% private or through grants. We take in animals that have been surrendered by their owners, strays, and some are fostered by us until they can go back to their owners. We also have an adoption program. Sometimes pet owners pass away, lose their housing or become incarcerated. Any animal that is adopted through us will walk out our door with all of their vaccines, a microchip, and be spayed or neutered. Adoption is not limited to dogs and cats, currently there is a turtle, a rabbit and a guinea pig on site and on occasion various livestock.”

SCF board member Cassi Kopsa (and her dog Blue) presenting a check to BHS President Lisa Allison. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



There are plenty of volunteer opportunities to fit any schedule. If you are interested, visit www.bitterroothumane.org for more information or to speak with someone.

The Stevensville Community Foundation (SCF) is a non-profit corporation that is dedicated to the betterment of Stevensville and other communities in the Bitterroot Valley. It was established in 1994, and has awarded grants to many organizations including but not limited to FFA, Clothes Closet, Genesis House, Stevensville Historical Museum and Three Mile Fire Station. There are two grant cycles per year, in the spring and fall. With the spring cycle rapidly approaching, now is the time for individuals and organizations to check their eligibility and get an application submitted. The deadline for spring grant applications is April 15th at 5:00 pm. The spring application and information can be found on the SCF website which is www.stevensvillecommunityfoundation.org.