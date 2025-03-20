Floodplain Application – Woolfolk

OG-25-03-101

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application (FA-25-02) for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Scott Woolfolk. The purpose of the proposed project is to repair an eroding bank incurred when a mature ponderosa pine with two trunks was blown over during a fall 2024 windstorm. The ponderosa pine and its root wad dislodged from the bank and fell into the Bitterroot River leaving an approximate 5-foot wide by 8-foot long scallop in the existing bank line along the Bitterroot River. The proposed project will use rounded and/or angular rock with willow cuttings to repair the bank and tie into existing riprap rock located upstream and downstream. The project is located at 24 Russell Drive, Hamilton, MT 59840 in Section 36, Township 05 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. All work will be completed in accordance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by April 2nd, 2025 (Reference Application #FA-25-02).

BS 3-19-25.

MNAXLP