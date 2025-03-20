Bitterroot Star

Floodplain Application – Grizzly Broadband

OG-25-03-111

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a  floodplain permit to install fiber optic cable within the regulatory floodplain of the  Bitterroot River. The applicant is Grizzly Broadband. Fiber optic cable installation  will occur at multiple locations within the regulatory floodplain, including,  Woodside Crossing, Bell Crossing, Florence Bridge/Klements Lane Area, Three  Mile Creek and Eight Mile Creek. All work will occur within State or County Right 

of-Way and will comply with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning  Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be  mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received  by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025. Reference application # FA-24-10.

