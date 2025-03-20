Floodplain Application – Grizzly Broadband

OG-25-03-111

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit to install fiber optic cable within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Grizzly Broadband. Fiber optic cable installation will occur at multiple locations within the regulatory floodplain, including, Woodside Crossing, Bell Crossing, Florence Bridge/Klements Lane Area, Three Mile Creek and Eight Mile Creek. All work will occur within State or County Right

of-Way and will comply with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025. Reference application # FA-24-10.

BS 3-19-25.

MNAXLP