Call for Bids – Weed Control Work

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Weed Control Work

Description of work: BAER Johnson-Daly

(Herbicide Application)

The Ravalli County Weed District is soliciting Bids for weed control work – Description of work:

BAER Johnson –Daly – Backpack Herbicide Application

This weed spraying project is in two separate areas. The first area is the Johnson Fire, located in the East Fork of the Bitterroot River that burned about 8,500 acres. The second area is the Daly Fire, located in Skalkaho Creek drainage that burned about 8,000 acres. Tools for completing this project include backpack sprayers and or stock mounted sprayers. The terrain is steep and rocky with hazards due to being in post fire areas.

Bid packet with details can be picked up at the Ravalli County Weed District 121 Tudor Street South, Victor, MT 59875.

Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4 th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT. 59840 by 4:00 PM on Friday, April 11, 2025. PLEASE mark the outside sealed bid envelope BAER Johnson-Daly AND YOUR COMPANY NAME.

Bids will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 9:30 AM on Monday, April 14, 2025 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4 th Street, Hamilton, MT.

An intended bid award is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:30 AM (Commissioners’ Meeting Room).

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

More specific direction will be provided upon award of this contract.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

