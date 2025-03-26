Call for Bids – Weed Control For

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Weed Control Work

Description of work: BAER SALMON-Prospect/Elkhorn Rush Skeletonweed

(Herbicide Application)

The Ravalli County Weed District is soliciting Bids for weed control work – Description of work:

BAER SALMON-Prospect/Elkhorn Rush Skeletonweed -Backpack Herbicide Application

This project is in a very remote area of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, located in Idaho County, Idaho. The mission is to grid the existing rush skeletonweed inventory polygons and treat any rush skeletonweed found with herbicide and identify any rush skeletonweed found outside of the existing polygons with a waypoint and brief description of findings (number of plants found, and size of infestation). The terrain is very steep and rocky with limited accessible water, and the trails may not be cut for clear passage.

Bid packet with details can be picked up at the Ravalli County Weed District 121 Tudor Street South Victor, MT 59875.

Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT. 59840 by 4:00 PM on Friday, April 11, 2025. PLEASE mark the outside sealed bid envelope BAER Salmon-Prospect/Elkhorn Rush Skeletonweed AND YOUR COMPANY NAME.

Bids will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 9:45 AM on Monday, April 14, 2025 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

An intended bid award is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:45 AM (Commissioners’ Meeting Room).

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

More specific direction will be provided upon award of this contract.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 3-26, 4-2-25.

MNAXLP