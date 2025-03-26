Bitter Root Humane Shelter holds spay/neuter clinic

by John Dowd

Pet overpopulation is a huge challenge facing many humane societies across the country, one reason it is so important to get pets spayed or neutered. This is also why organizations like the Bitter Root Humane Association hold special events, like the one last week.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18 and 19, the Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA) held its first two-day clinic for spaying and neutering both cats and dogs. According to BRHA Board of Directors President Lisa Allison, they referred to it as a “low-cost, high-quality spay/neuter clinic.” This is because, as Allison explained, the procedures come at a lower cost than a standard vet appointment.

BRHA started the monthly clinics late last year, holding single procedure days once a month. However, last week was the first two-day event, operating on a larger scale. According to Allison, as soon they opened up the phone lines to take appointments, they received over 125 requests. “We were inundated!”

In the smaller, one-day monthly clinics, they often take in about 10 to 15 pets. By the end of this first two-day event, they had serviced about 55 to 60 pets.

Set up started the Monday before, and each day of the event began at 8 a.m. and ran until 6 p.m. In the process, pets could also get free vaccines through a partnership with the non-profit Petco Love. This option is available every day, and they offer these free vaccines to shelter animals for community support.

HSWM volunteer Gerry Teixeira and staff member Kira Dallaserra work with Teddy. Photo by John Dowd.



Additionally, BRHA just started providing free microchips last year through a Rapp Family Foundation grant. With private funding, they have been able to continue the free chip program. According to Allison, one in three pets go missing every year, nationwide. With a chip, their chances of making it home jump up to more than 50%.

The two-day event was made possible in partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM), a shelter in Missoula. HSWM provided the surgeons to do the procedures and the shelter included its volunteers for the big event. Alongside the clinic operations, BRHA also needed to continue normal operations at the shelter while all the frenzy was going on out front. The set up allowed them to handle up to three animals at a time. Allison said, “It’s a lot of wheels on the ground,” but, “It’s amazing, when it comes together, how smoothly it runs!”

When asked why they do this, Allison said, “We don’t think veterinary care should be an obstacle. It’s a public health issue.” She said that overpopulation and an abundance of strays added to a spread of diseases.

HSWM Veterinarians Dr. Julia Teixeira, DVM and Dr. Sam Mitchell, DVM, perform procedures on a couple pets. Photo by John Dowd.



Marta Pierpoint, executive director of the Humane Society of Western Montana, said they try to do one of these clinics in the western part of the state every three weeks, even going as far away as Wolf Point. Pierpoint said they do a lot of work on reservations, with Rocky Boy Reservation in particular being a long-time partner.

HSWM also tries to focus on their own community of Missoula. This works out because their main vehicle, a mobile hospital, has trouble traveling a lot during the winter. This allows them to focus on Missoula during the winter months, taking a break from the travel when roads are more difficult.

When asked why HSWM does this, Pierpoint said, “To build opportunities for pets and people to thrive, to keep pets and people together and to create a happier, healthier environment where there is not an overabundance of pets.” Pierpoint has three rescue dogs and three rescue horses, and says she knows what that connection means as a pet owner.

“These are expensive programs to run,” said Pierpoint. However, “they are important, if we really want to address animal welfare issues.” Pierpoint said people need to address the issue of homeless pets and cut down on the numbers that need the assistance in the first place.

HSWM also hosts their own events as well, like dog walking days, clinics and more. More information is available on the website, myhswm.org.

The Bitter Root Humane Association hopes to do another two-day clinic event again soon. Information on another possible event, as well as the monthly clinic days and other events like thHupcoming shelter sleep-over event on April 5, can be found on their website, bitteroothumane.org. For that sleep-over event, interested parties can also contact pookiecat17@hotmail.com.