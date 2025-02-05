Corvallis takes ‘Battle of the Bitterroot’ title once again

by Scott Sacry

The Bitterroot Valley high school wrestling teams from Corvallis, Darby, Florence, Hamilton and Stevensville converged on Hamilton on Saturday, February 2 for the annual “Battle of the Bitterroot.” This event seeks to determine who holds wrestling supremacy in the Bitterroot Valley by getting all the teams together for one specific event.

Corvallis once again proved their dominance as they took home the “Root” trophy as the overall team champion for the ninth year in a row. The Blue Devils compiled 176.5 points, Florence came in 2nd with 128, Stevensville 3rd with 68.5, Hamilton 4th with 55, and Darby 5th with 34.

The Corvallis wrestling team won the “Root” trophy for the 9th straight year in the Battle of the Root in Hamilton on Saturday, February 1. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.



Florence’s Jett Murray was named the “Outstanding Wrestler” and Saul Hulling of Stevensville was named “Most Inspirational Wrestler.”

Florence’s Jett Murray was named the “Outstanding Wrestler” at the Battle of the Root on Saturday, February 1. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.



Saul Hulling of Stevensville was named “Most Inspirational Wrestler” at the Battle of the Root on Saturday, February 1. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.



Individual winners

At 103, in the 1st place match, Axton Houser of Corvallis won by fall (1:25) over Caleb Speer of Florence. Wesley Hunt of Hamilton took 3rd.

At 110, in the 1st place match, Chase Davis of Corvallis won by technical fall (19-3) over Caleb Scussel of Florence.

At 118, in the 1st place match, Kahle Hill of Corvallis won by fall (1:17) over Mannix Moree of Stevensville.

At 126, in the 1st place match, Quinn Wissenbach of Corvallis won by fall (1:25) over Landon Serevaag of Florence. Keegan Gingerich of Hamilton was 3rd.

At 132, in the 1st place match, Rowan Miller of Florence won by fall (2:28) over Sean Davis of Corvallis. In the 3rd place match, Colt Yocom of Hamilton won by fall (0:32) over Tristen Spross of Darby.

At 138, in the 1st place match, Benjamin White of Stevensville won by technical fall (18-3) over Max Rosenthal of Florence. In the 3rd place match, Byron Stocker of Corvallis won by fall (2:34) over Mark Sandoval of Darby.

At 144, in the 1st place match, Todd Whitescarver of Stevensville won by decision (6-1) over Torean Caroll of Hamilton. In the 3rd place match, Rogan Sutherland of Corvallis won by fall (2:42) over Isaac Nicoson of Florence.

At 150, in the 1st place match, Braden Carter of Florence won by fall (3:57) over Emmitt Allsop of Corvallis.

At 157, in the 1st place match, Castin Burkholder of Corvallis won by fall (0:39) over Isaac Tritz of Florence. In the 3rd place match, Landon Bryan of Stevensville won by fall (2:28) over Caleb Clairmont of Hamilton.

At 165, in the 1st place match, Kade Bowles of Corvallis won by fall (0:08) over Saul Hulling of Stevensville.

At 175, in the 1st place match, Jett Murray of Florence won by fall (3:08) over Colton Snyder of Corvallis.

At 190, in the 1st place match, Noah Guisinger of Hamilton won by fall (0:40) over Maurice Craun of Corvallis. Jake Nyholm of Stevensville took 3rd place.

At 215, in the 1st place match, Eli Spross of Darby won by fall (1:26) over Aidan Emerson of Corvallis.

At 285, in the 1st place match, Jacob Schauer of Florence won by fall (2:46) over Shannon Stuart of Darby. Blaine Wallace of Corvallis took 3rd.

Exhibition matches

At 126, Sam Geiser of Florence won by fall (0:48) over Kale Benson of Corvallis. At 132, Shane Spencer of Corvallis won by fall (3:25) over Liam Rogers of Florence. At 138, Boone Venama of Corvallis won by fall (3:14) over Ian Digiovanni of Hamilton. At 144, Colby Bowles of Corvallis won by decision (14-9) over Torean Caroll of Hamilton. At 150, Braden Carter of Florence won by fall (2:40) over Kaison Weidow of Corvallis. At 157, Peyton Harbin of Corvallis won by fall (0:19) over Levi Whiting of Darby. At 165, Saxton Jessop of Corvallis won by fall (1:44) over Saul Hulling of Stevensville.