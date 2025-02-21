by Archie L. Thomas & Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

Attention, Americans, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians, MAGA, NON MAGA, informed, uninformed voters, nonvoters and anybody not mentioned with a heart beat. “We’ve been had” by the “attention” media, its owners, their money and 48.8% of American voters not recognizing this presidential election “con.”

The Republican party remains in name only and uses DEI as a diversion while illegally commandeering the federal treasury; the Democrats discuss which binary person should be on the Democrat National Committee and explain Corona beer and avocados while Trump pisses off the world with tariffs and proposes genocide in Gaza as an American funded real estate development.

Character in a president matters! Character in Congress matters! Congress has become a neutered yes man rather than controller of the American purse, originator of laws and the third leg of our democracy. Convicted felons are freely pardoned in our country; we are to pay for future felons to be housed in El Salvador while we further offer to pay any federal worker until September for no work based on the whim of unelected “What the Musk”? All Americans’ personal data and tax dollars are now under control of unelected billionaire Musk. Character of America matters!

What the hell does any of this have to do with good governance? If you are not concerned about this state of affairs, please check for your pulse; if pulse present, grab your keyboard, phone, pen, pencil or any lawful means of communication or action and raise “hell.”

Call Senator Daines (202) 224-2651, Representative Zinke (202) 225-5628, Tim Sheehy(202)-224-2644, Troy Downing,(202) 225-3211