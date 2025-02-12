We the People Tatoo adds local color to Stevensville

by Kristin Kruse

Tattooing has been practiced around the world for thousands of years and is considered to be one of the oldest forms of art dating back to 3370 BC. The term tattoo derives from the Samoan word “tatau” which mimics the tapping sound of the tools used during traditional tattooing. What once was associated with criminals and sailors, tattoos have gained much wider acceptance, and with TV shows like “LA ink” and “Miami ink” the art form has become much more mainstream. Nowadays, people of all ages decide to get tattoos for a multitude of reasons. It can be a form of self-expression, a tribute to someone who has passed, or simply because there is an appreciation of the art form. You don’t have to look too hard to find a tattoo shop, even in rural Montana.

Example of Traditional Japanese tattoo by Robert. Photo courtesy of Robert.



We the People Tattoo, which is one of the newer businesses to pop up on Main Street in Stevensville, is owned and operated by a gentleman who likes to be referred to simply as “Robert.” With a personality as colorful as his artwork, Robert has been in the business of tattooing for over 30 years. Born and raised on a horse ranch in San Jose, California, Robert found himself spending a great deal of time hanging around a friend’s tattoo shop in Sacramento.

We the People shop owner Robert. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



“I never planned on being a tattoo artist, I just kind of fell into it,” says Robert. “I was spending all my free time in my friend’s shop, watching what he was doing and asking questions about everything. My friend finally said, ‘You should just learn how to do it,’ so I did. I worked as an apprentice for a few years and finally opened my own shop in Yuba City, California in the late 90’s.

In addition to his shop on Main Street, Robert still owns his shop in Yuba City which is called Righteous Ink and has five artists that work for him at that location. Making trips every few months to check on things, see clients and restock the shop, Robert remains very involved with keeping things running smoothly at his other location.

When asked how he ended up in Stevensville, Robert said, “I have been travelling through Montana for years, and I always seemed to end up here and I knew this is where I was supposed to be. It has been a dream of mine to open a shop here. I would stop regularly and the people here were always really friendly and accepting, and instead of being scared off by the looks of me and my friends, they approached us with curiosity and questions about our tattoos. Life here is great!”

According to Robert, his clients range in age from 18-80 and come from all walks of life.

“The best part of my job is I get to draw all day, let my mind go crazy and have fun,” says Robert.

While he is well schooled in all forms of tattooing, Roberts’s favorite type of piece to create is traditional Japanese style.

”I also do original designs, cover ups and repairs, and if someone wants something that they have picked off of the wall, I will find a way to make it unique and original,” says Robert.

We the People is open seven days a week, and walk-ins are always welcome but Robert can’t guarantee that there will be time that day, depending on the size and design that is being requested. The shop is located at 314 Main Street, and can be reached by phone at 406-625-2559. Whether you are a newbie, a seasoned tattoo collector or just curious to see what Robert has going on in his shop, pop in and say hello.