Victor ends season at 13C District tournament

by Scott Sacry

The Victor boys and girls basketball teams were in Frenchtown on February 19-22 for the 13C District tournament. There are 12 teams in 13C, and for the district tournament, the top four seeds got first round byes, while the bottom eight seeds had play-in games to advance to the 8-team bracket.

Victor Girls

The Victor girls were the 7th seed and played Two Eagle River in a play-in game in Frenchtown on Wednesday, February 19. The two teams were evenly matched and split their regular season games. This game was just as close as Victor eked out a 43-42 victory. Victor led 14-6 after the first quarter, then Two Eagle River came back to take a 25-19 halftime lead. The two teams traded the lead in the second half, and Victor’s Chloe Pollan made two free throws with 1:04 left in the game to give Victor a 43-42 lead. The Lady Pirates held on in the last minute to get the hard fought victory.

With this win the Victor girls played top seed Seeley-Swan on Thursday. Victor was defeated 11-62. This loss sent them to the loser’s bracket where they played Hot Springs, a team that beat them 35-61 on February 1. The game highlighted how much the Victor girls improved over the season as they took a 21-18 lead going into halftime. It was tied 29-29 after three quarters, then Victor ran out of steam and faltered in the 4th, and lost 39-50. The Victor girls fought hard, but fell short and this loss ended their season.

Victor Boys

The Victor boys played Seeley-Swan in a play-in game on Wednesday, February 18. The Pirates ran into a talented Seeley team and were defeated 11-81, thus ending the season for the Victor boys.