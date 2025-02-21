Trump Effect 2

by Linda Schmitt, Corvallis
Everything we always wished for: takeover of Gaza, Executive Order banning Paper Straws, firing 1000 US Park Service people and an unknown number of BLM, Forest Service and US Fish and Wildlife Service. Plus – making the tax cuts permanent! So we have more money for the wealthy, less services for you!
Welcome to Trump World. Just what you voted for.
Comments
bill Cavanaugh says
And where was your outrage when Biden and the Democrats fired Military Personnel, Government personnel, Firefighters, Police. Pilots, Air Traffic controllers, teachers etc, who chose not to inject an unproven vaccine into their veins?
Bill Cavanaugh says
Oh, so you like paying higher taxes? Got it. The tax cuts for the rich is about as old as the 30 million people receiving Social security uncovered by DOGE that are over 100 years old, or as I like to call them….. Dead.
How about you let the smoke clear (So to speak) before passing your panic driven judgement. Under Biden’s bogus Inflation Reduction act the US park service added 300,000 jobs. While I always feel for someone losing their job, it is part of life for many non government workers. You should probably sit back and chill out until this is all resolved.
Gomez says
You’re doing a great Ralph Kramden impersonation. “Hummina hummina hummina.” 🙂
You bought it Bill, you own it. All of it. Hold on tight, it’s going to be a shitty, bumpy ride.