Subdivision Hearing

Johnson Agricultural Covenant Revocation (CS #795634-AG) (1-Lot Minor Subdivision). Ravalli County Planning has received an application for a 1-lot residential minor subdivision of 25.3 acres located 2 miles southeast of Stevensville (Tax ID: 381600). The applicants are Rosalie Johnson, Ralph J. Johnson, Jr., Barbara Johnson, and Julie A. Johnson, they are represented by Paul Jessop of Baseline Surveying and Mapping. The proposed subdivision lot will be served by an individual well and septic system. Information describing the proposal as well as a complete copy is available for viewing at the Planning Department office, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. For questions please contact the Ravalli County Planning Department at 406-375-6530. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal Thursday, March 6th, 2025 at 01:30 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting.

Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

