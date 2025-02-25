Stevi school superintendent interviews scheduled

On Wednesday, February 26, candidates for the position of Stevensville School Superintendent will meet at 1 p.m. in the District Office. District staff will escort the candidates on a tour of the school campus before the candidates meet with staff beginning at 2:30 p.m. for a question-and-answer session in the multi-purpose room. At 3:30 pm, community members are invited to gather in the multi-purpose room for a meet and greet with the candidates. This will be an informal opportunity to meet the candidates and get to know them.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Board will hold public interviews in the school as follows:

Tom Korst 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Jon Konen 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tyler Rutledge 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kathy Schneider 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend these interviews, and to stay to provide public comment prior to the school board taking action regarding a new Superintendent. Following public comment, the board will meet in a closed session to hear background checks on the candidates.

Following the closed session, the board will reconvene in an open session to deliberate and vote on the candidates.

Following are the bios of the finalists for the position:

Jon Konen

Jon Konen has been the Elementary Assistant Principal and Curriculum Director of the Stevensville School District for one year. Before joining Stevensville, Konen served as the High School Principal at the Columbia Falls School District for two years and as the Superintendent of the Corvallis School District for two years. Konen has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana.

Tom Korst

Tom Korst has been the Youth Program Manager at the Western Montana Health Center for less than one year. His prior experience includes 13 years as the Superintendent of the Hamilton School District. Korst has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and English Education from Western Montana College, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana.

Tyler Rutledge

Tyler Rutledge has been the Superintendent and K-8 Principal of Capay Joint Union Elementary School in Orland, California for two years. He previously served as the 7-12 Principal for Williams Junior Senior High School in Williams, California for one year. Rutledge has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education from Montana State University Billings and a Master’s Degree in Education Technology from Boise State University.

Kathy Schneider

Kathy Schneider has been the Interim Superintendent and Middle School Principal of the Lone Rock School District for less than one year. Her prior experience includes two years as the Licensure and Clinical Experiences Specialist at the University of Montana College of Education and 11 years as the Principal of Loyola Sacred Heart High School. Schneider has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University, and Master’s Degrees in Educational Leadership and Health and Human Performance from the University of Montana.