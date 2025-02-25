Stevensville police to host annual chili cook-off

by John Dowd

The Stevensville Police Department will be bringing back their chili cook-off for the third annual event, and according to Stevensville Police Chief John Boe, “it’s gonna be a great time!”

The cook-off will take place on Saturday, March 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 400 Charlo Street, the same location it was held last time. The entrance fee is $5, and this year, children under seven years old enter free.

“We hope that draws more families,” said Boe. He suggested visitors hold onto their tickets for door prizes to be drawn at the end of the night. There will also be other options for food, not just chili; that way everyone is happy, he said.

There will be live music performed by “The Flood,” a band out of Missoula who specializes in 60s, 70s and 80s rock. There will be both live and silent auctions, with auction items like firearms, sports collectibles, and much more. Chief Boe is even donating some of his own sports memorabilia to the event. There will also be a cash bar, though the department wants to keep the event family-friendly.

The Stevensville Police Department gets ready for a new chapter. Officer Christopher Pierce, Chief John Boe and Officer Kenneth Franklin. Photo courtesy Stevensville Police Department.



“I’m from the south; I love chili,” said Boe. He is interested in trying chili here. However, Boe said he will not be judging. For the cook-off, first place will earn $300, second place will get $200, and third place will get $100. The reigning chili cook-off champion from the last event will be returning, as well as many newcomers.

Boe also said the event is still accepting entries for cook-off competitors. Interested parties should come to Stevensville Town Hall and speak to Boe in the police department. There, they will receive an entry form and can pay their participation fee of $30. The cut-off date for signups will be March 10.

The event is primarily a fundraiser, and according to Boe, “it benefits public safety here in the town of Stevensville.” The funding raised will help the department purchase new equipment. “We’ve got equipment that’s outdated,” said Boe. He added that new gear would allow the department to operate at modern efficiency. However, he also said, “I want it to be an opportunity for the community to come together and have fun with their neighbors.”

This will be Boe’s first fundraiser here since taking over and he reports that he is “excited about it.” Boe said he wants people from all over town to come out and just enjoy themselves more than anything else. He said it is like a “full-circle type thing,” as he will be celebrating being here a year. Through working as the police chief, Bob said he has met nearly everyone in town. He hopes to meet any new faces that attend the event. “That’s how I’ll gauge my success,” said Boe, adding that he’s not so concerned about raising money. “If I break even, I’ll be happy.”

Boe also wanted to express gratitude to the community, businesses and individuals that have already donated to the event and the department to make this event happen. For those still looking to donate, all funds will go to the Stevensville Reserve Officers Association, a nonprofit that handles donations to the department. Boe said all checks are to be written to them. “They handle all the funds.”

For more information about the department, interested parties can look on the town website, townofstevensville.com. Once there, searching under the “departments” tab will find the police department page. The page is currently being developed further, but will eventually include services available from the department as well as department history and officer contact information.