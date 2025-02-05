‘Spamalot’ next up for Hamilton Players

by Nathan Boddy

Jennifer Floch and Stephen Tucker channeling the cast’s good energy prior to a Sunday rehearsal. Photo by Tucker Boddy (who plays the role of Prince Herbert.)



Russ Lawrence, who has been involved with the Hamilton Players for decades, says that the upcoming show, “Spamalot,” has required “goofiness and talent” in equal measures to put together.

“I’m old enough to remember watching Monty Python on late-night TV in the early 70s,” said Lawrence about the original British program. He adds that he was lucky enough to see the Broadway production of “Spamalot” in 2007, but, “never imagined putting it on the Playhouse stage, due to the technical demands of the set and script.”

Still, according to Lawrence, those demands have been readily undertaken by Peggy Bucheit who is directing the show, which will raise its curtains to the public on Friday, February 14th.

“I was relieved to see that Peggy Bucheit was directing it – she’s not afraid of a big challenge, as evidenced by the shows she successfully produced at Hamilton High School, and her experience both as an actor and as a director is a great asset,” said Lawrence.

“Spamalot,” a decidedly ‘adult only’ performance, is the musical stage adaptation of the movie, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The storyline unfolds with irreverence and pomp within the Medieval period of King Arthur’s England, as the king endeavors to recruit knights to join his Round Table in Camelot. Themes of Arthurian Legend, such as the sword Excalibur and the Lady of the Lake, are toyed with while both the plague and innuendo run wild.

Lawrence says that he is glad to see that Hamilton Players continues to welcome new actors to its stage with nearly every production, and the upcoming “Spamalot” is no exception.

One such person is Stephen Tucker, who is playing the role of the French Taunter in addition to a minstrel. Tucker says that he’d spent time on stage in various productions up through high school, but hadn’t done much until jumping back on stage in the Hamilton Players’ production of “Guys and Dolls” last year. Tucker is a graduate student at the U.M.’s Creative Pulse Program, and was anxious to get back in touch with some of his creative passions from earlier years.

Vocal Director, Jayne Bauer (left) and Irelyn Potts, who plays numerous roles, get ready to head back to the stage. Photo by Tucker Boddy.



Tucker describes the play as the offshoot of a “cult classic” movie, which provides laughs every few minutes.

“I’m thrilled to get the chance to play in it,” said Tucker. “And I couldn’t be more lucky because I think two of my favorite parts of the movie are the two parts that I’m playing.”

Jennifer Floch will be playing the roles of the well-known ‘Not Dead Fred,’ a minstrel and one of the Laker Girls. Growing up in Darby, Floch stopped her engagement with theater after high school, but was pulled back to the stage for the Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors” in 2023.

About Spamalot, Floch says, “It’s hilarious. I’ve seen the movie, obviously, which is also hilarious. But you add music to it and dancing, and it just adds a whole new level of enjoyment, in my opinion.”

Lawrence says that the entire cast is hard-working and has been putting extra hours into their preparations, and even building their group cohesion outside of rehearsals. He mentions the hard work of Elsie Read, who has filmed and shared dance routines to help actors master their steps, and Jayne Bauer, vocal director for the production, who has “recorded and shared countless piano segments to help folks learn their parts.” Additionally, he says that lighting and sound techs for the show are, “overcoming new challenges every day.”

The show will play on three weekends, February 14-16, 21-23, and February 28-March 2nd. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday performances are at 2:00. Tickets are available at the Hamilton Players’ website: https://hamiltonplayers.com