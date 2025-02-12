The Ravalli County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its meetings for the year 2025 at 12:30 pm at the Commissioners Meeting Room, 215 S 4th St, Hamilton, Montana on the following dates: February 25, 2025 and October 21, 2025, and at such other times as shall be duly authorized by act of the Committee or its Chairperson. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. The Ravalli County Hazardous Material Emergency Plan and information filed by covered SARA Title III facilities in Ravalli County may be reviewed during regular business hours by making an appointment with the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management. Copies of documents may be obtained at this office, and a fee will be charged for copying. Any such request shall be in writing and shall be with respect to a specific facility. For further information on these matters, please contact Erik Hoover, LEPC Chairperson, at 205 Bedford St. Suite J, Hamilton, MT, 59840 or (406) 375-6655.

