Not an audit, a takeover

by Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville

Musk owns six companies including Space X, Tesla and X (formerly Twitter). He got $3.8 billion in US government contracts in 2024.

Eleven federal agencies have more than 32 investigations pending on Musk’s companies. Is Congress looking into these cases and fraud and inefficiency in Musk’s contracts?

Elon’s company X is adding financial services like banking services. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, had he not shuttered it, would have had jurisdiction over his company.

The FAA challenged a launch of a Space X satellite for safety reasons. The launch proceeded without approval; Elon was fined $282 million.

The SEC found Elon violated public disclosure laws when he bought shares in Twitter, saving himself $150 million.

By removing federal agencies’ oversight, and mothballing investigations, we have a fox in the hen house. By the way, don’t believe Elon’s illegal team of 19-24 year olds discovered Social Security benefits paid to 150 year olds. The Social Security Act was not passed until 1935. What Elon’s incompetents found is a default date that indicates a report error, not a birth date.

Contact Senators Daines, Sheehy, and Representatives Zinke and Downing.