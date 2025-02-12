Floodplain Application #FA-24-19

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the East Fork of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Brian Waits. The project is proposing to stabilize 80 feet of river bank and install protection for an existing irrigation structure. The project will utilize a combination of roots wads anchored with rock and topped with soil lifts. The project will also document the cleanup of fill that was placed within the floodplain without a permit in 2024. The floodplain permit will ensure all work is completed in compliance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. The project site is located at 5473 US Highway 93 South, Conner, MT in Section 22, Township 02 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Wednesday February 26th, 2025 by 5:00 pm (Reference Application #FA-24-19).

BS 2-12-25.

MNAXLP