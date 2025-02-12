Fish & Wildlife scholarships awarded

by John Dowd

On Monday, January 27, the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association (RCFWA) presented scholarships to two former Florence students, Sam Prescott and Tyler Brett.

Each applicant was awarded $2,500, and both applicants carry with them a love for both hunting and conservation, the perfect mesh the RCFWA is looking for. According to RCFWA member Fred Upchurch and organization president Mark Oswald, these qualities are key to keeping the outdoors and the wildlife that lives there alive and well for generations to come.

Mark Oswald (left) and Fred Upchurch (right) present a scholarship check to students Sam Prescott and Tyler Brett. Photo courtesy Fred Upchurch.



The scholarship winners are both pursuing degrees and careers in conservation. Brett is studying Environmental Science and Sustainability, while Prescott is attending courses for a degree in Wildlife Biology.

“As someone who hunts and generally just enjoys the outdoors, it’s a blessing to have such an amazing group putting in work to improve everyone’s outdoor experience in the valley,” said Prescott.” It was such an honor to receive this scholarship and it’s helped me continue my path towards a career in conservation.”

“This scholarship resonated with me as a hunter, but also because I’m going into a future of conservation work,” said Brett. “By receiving this grant, it has made getting my degree a lot more affordable.”

Both students mentioned the huge benefit the scholarships will be in helping to chip down their tuition fees.

The RCFWA offers three spots each year to seniors of the valley interested in continuing their education in a wildlife conservation or natural science related field. Students need at least a B average and must submit an essay answering the question: How do you believe hunting plays a part in conservation? Applicants must then finish a semester in college and provide proof they are taking courses in a qualifying field.

When asked about this scholarship program, Upchurch and Oswald commented on what it does for their mission in the valley. According to Upchurch, “We hope these folks carry the ball for us and come back to the valley.” Upchurch highlighted the importance of the potential work these students will complete over their careers. Oswald spoke to this point as well, saying, “Part of conservation is education. The more we get youth educated in these fields, the better off we are all going to be in protecting these things that we love.”

The RCFWA is also preparing for their Benefit for Wildlife banquet, which is one of the avenues that raises funds for things like this scholarship program. The banquet will be held February 22. Tickets are available at the Trading Post in Hamilton or at Victor Liquor. Interested parties can also call Fred at (406) 369-1150.

Tickets for the banquet are $60 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Tickets must be bought in advance, and there are only 300 seats available. According to RCFWA members, tickets are going fast, so they recommend that interested parties act fast.

The RCFWA has just released its scholarship information for the year of 2025 to seniors across the valley. For more information on how to participate and apply, interested parties can contact Fred at the same number mentioned above. More information about the RCFWA can be found on the website, rcfwa.org.