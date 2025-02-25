Eugene Leslie ‘Les’ Towner

Eugene Leslie Towner (Les), 67, adventurer, gas geezer, miner, hunter, mentor, brother, uncle and one heck of a man passed on February 18, 2025 during his travels through Guyana, South America.
He resided in Hamilton, MT. He was born on February 2, 1958 in Avon, Park FL to Eugene LaRue Towner and Janet Lorraine Towner.
Les was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his older brother Rob (Christi) Towner, younger brother Terry (Susan) Towner, sister Laura Towner, nieces Jennefer, Liza, KaSandra (Brian) great-niece Cate Lynn (Todd), and great-nephews Dominic and Aidan, as well as many other extended family members and close friends.
Family members have gathered together to celebrate and memorialize our Les.
A public celebration will be held in Hamilton in the warmer months of 2025, exact date and location to be determined.
