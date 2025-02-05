Essen says eighth book is his best yet

Multi-award-winning Montana author Marty Essen has just published his eighth and most mass appeal book to date, “The Silver Squad: Rebels With Wrinkles.”

Local author Marty Essen of Victor has just released his eighth book, which he considers his best yet.

To celebrate, he will be doing a reading and book signing at Fact & Fiction in Missoula, and a book signing at Chapter One Book Store in Hamilton.

Dates and times: Fact & Fiction, Missoula, Thursday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m.; Chapter One Book Store, Hamilton, Saturday, February 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“The Silver Squad: Rebels With Wrinkles represents a switch in genres for me,” says Essen. “Although I enjoyed writing nonfiction adventure travel books and irreverent science fiction novels, I wanted to write a mass-appeal hit that still touched on important social issues… While The Silver Squad is totally original, my inspirations for writing it included a dollop of Harold and Maude, a pinch of Dexter, a sprinkle of Thelma & Louise, a dash of Bonnie and Clyde, a quiver of Robin Hood, and a curmudgeon of A Man Called Ove. Without a doubt, it’s the best book I’ve written to date.”

The plot:

The Bold, the Brave, and the Wrinkled: Retirement Just Got Rowdy! Barry and Beth, high school sweethearts separated by time and circumstance, find themselves reunited at the Blue Loon Village senior living center in Minneapolis. Now both 70, they rekindle their relationship only to discover how differently time has shaped them. Beth has blossomed into a free spirit with a goth flair, while Barry has transformed into the curmudgeon he swore in his youth he’d never become.

Despite their differences, neither senior is content to settle into a quiet life at the Blue Loon Village. As they reminisce about their unfulfilled teenage dream of changing the world, Beth convinces Barry that it’s never too late to make a difference. In fact, their age provides them with an advantage—the minimal consequences they’d face if caught doing something illegal. Inspired by their past and emboldened by their age, they set off on a daring road trip across America as Silver Squad vigilantes with nothing to lose.

Soon joined by Jenny—a woman in her forties on the run from her abusive cop- husband—the Silver Squad’s humorous, sometimes perilous escapades include robbing the prosperous to feed the homeless, rescuing drowning kittens, challenging unethical alligator hunters, and confronting a mass shooter with only a can of Spam.

And sometimes, when a woman tires of running, she turns around and fights. As Jenny’s fear turns into courage, she vows to seize control—and give her husband the surprise of a lifetime.

“The Silver Squad: Rebels With Wrinkles” is a comedic novel that celebrates living life to the fullest while tackling the serious issues of spousal abuse, animal cruelty, mass shootings, and homelessness.

National reviews:

“A smart, funny tale of a Good Samaritan crime spree.”—Kirkus Reviews (Recommended)

“[A] sparkling road-trip comedy of retiree crimefighters taking the U.S. by storm.”— BookLife by Publisher’s Weekly (Editor’s Pick)

“An original and fun read (think senior citizen versions of Thelma & Louise) from start to finish, The Silver Squad: Rebels With Wrinkles by author Marty Essen is a deftly crafted and extraordinary story that is will have a very special appeal to readers with an interest in inherently fascinating novels that imaginatively blend later-in-life romances with elements of an action/adventure.”—Midwest Book Review

“The Silver Squad: Rebels with Wrinkles is an inspiring and delightful read that reminds us it’s never too late to make a difference—or to find love and adventure. It’s a perfect pick for readers looking for a mix of humor, action, and heartfelt moments, with a cast of characters who prove that age is just a number.—Bookshelf

Marty Essen began writing professionally in the 1990s as a features writer for Gig Magazine. His first book, “Cool Creatures, Hot Planet: Exploring the Seven Continents,” won six awards, and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune named it a “Top Ten Green Book.” His second book, “Endangered Edens: Exploring the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Costa Rica, the Everglades, and Puerto Rico,” won four awards. His novels, “Time Is Irreverent,” “Time Is Irreverent 2: Jesus Christ, Not Again!” “Time Is Irreverent 3: Gone for 16 Seconds,” and “Doctor Refurb” have all become Amazon #1 Best-Sellers in at least one category. “Doctor Refurb” was a Booklife by Publishers Weekly Editor’s Pick and a Top-5 Finalist in the Shelf Unbound 2022 Best Indie Book contest.

Marty is also a popular college speaker. Over the past 17 years, he has captivated audiences with the stage-show version of “Cool Creatures, Hot Planet,” performing it on hundreds of campuses in 45 states.

For more information, email Marty@MartyEssen.com or call (406) 642-3333. Website: www.MartyEssen.com