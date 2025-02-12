Divisional wrestling results

by Scott Sacry

The wrestling teams from Corvallis, Hamilton and Stevensville traveled to Browning on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 for the Western A Divisionals. There were two individual Divisional Champions from the Bitterroot Valley. Stevensville’s Benjamin White won the boys 138 division by beating Jordan Warner of Frenchtown 9-6 in the championship match. Corvallis’s Jocelyn Covington won the girls 135 division by beating Columbia Falls’s Anjenoux LaChance by fall (4:49) in the championship match.

In the boys team standings, Corvallis took 5th, Stevensville took 11th and Hamilton took 13th. In the girls team standings, Corvallis took 7th, Stevensville took 9th, and Hamilton took 12th.

Corvallis

The following are the individual results for the Corvallis boys. The top 8 wrestlers qualified for state.

Aidan Emerson took 2nd at 215, losing to Dillon’s Beaudry Payne in the championship match. Chase Davis took 2nd at 103, losing to Frenchtown’s Landon Hansen in the championship match. Kahle Hill placed 3rd at 118 by defeating (fall 1:25) Ronan’s Justus Orman-Bergman in the consolation match. Castin Borkholder took 3rd at 157 by defeating (fall 1:52) Ronan’s Jairyn Krause in the consolation match.

Blaine Wallace took 4th at heavyweight. Byron Stoker placed 4th at 138. Kade Bowles took 4th at 165. Colton Snyder took 5th at 175. Quinn Wissenbach took 5th at 126. Shane Spencer took 6th at 132.

Cayde Olsen took 7th at 170. Sean Davis placed 8th at 126. Rogan Sutherland took 8th at 144.

The following are the individual results for the Corvallis girls.

Jocelyn Covington took 1st at 135 by beating (fall 4:49) Columbia Falls’s Anjenoux LaChance. Kaelynn Vanderpool placed 2nd at 110, losing to Ronan’s Marie Cheff in the championship match. Arden Weidow took 3rd at 155 by defeating (fall 2:20) Brylee Rees of Frenchtown.

Corvallis’s Jocelyn Covington took 1st place at the girls 135# division at the Western A Wrestling Divisionals in Browning on Saturday, February 8. Photo courtesy of Matt Davis.



Raigan Bauman took 5th at 125. Deedra Wohlgemuth took 6th at 100. Aspen Iman took 7th at 145. Audrey Webber took 7th at 155.

Stevensville

The following are the individual results for the Stevensville boys. The top 8 wrestlers qualified for state.

Benjamin White took 1st place at 138 by beating Jordan Warner of Frenchtown 9-6 in the championship match. Todd Whitescarver took 3rd at 144 by defeating Frenchtown’s Michael Rummel by major decision (13-4) in the consolation match. Landon Bryan took 5th at 157. Cyrus Baker took 8th at 150.

Stevensville’s Benjamin White took 1st place at 138# in the Western A Wrestling Divisionals in Browning on Saturday, February 8. Photo courtesy of James Whitescarver.



The following are the individual results for the Stevensville girls. Keenya Gibson took 3rd at 130 by defeating (MD 11-1) Polson’s Skyla Nielsen. Avery Faler took 4th at 105. In the consolation match Faler was up by 7 points but dislocated her elbow and fractured her arm and was unable to continue. Kacey Springer took 6th at 145.

Hamilton

The following are the individual results for the Hamilton boys. Heavyweight Jesse James took 3rd place by defeating Blaine Wallace of Corvallis by fall (1:52). Noah Guisinger took 5th at 190. For the Hamilton girls, Payton Boggs placed 8th at 155.

Western B/C Divisionals

The wrestling teams from Darby and Florence were in Butte on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 for the Class B/C Western Divisionals. In the team standing, the Florence boys took 6th place and Darby took 18th. The Darby girls took 20th, while the Florence girls took 21st.

Darby

Darby’s Elis Spross took 2nd at 215#. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

Individually for the Darby boys, Eli Spross took 2nd at 215, losing to Brady Armstrong of Jefferson in the championship match. Shannon Stuart took 5th at heavyweight.

Darby’s Shannon Stuart took 5th at HW. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

Individually for the Darby girls, Logan Paddock took 6th at 140, and Halana May took 7th at 155.

Florence

Individually for the Florence boys, Jett Murray placed 2nd at 175, losing to Conrad’s Chris Graham in the championship match. Rowan Miller took 2nd at 132, losing to Choteau’s Asher Clayton in the championship match.

Florence’s Rowan Miller took 2nd at 132#. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

Caleb Scussel took 4th at 103. Max Rosenthal took 4th at 138. Caleb Speer took 6th at 103. Brett Riley took 8th at 157. Isaac Nicoson took 8th at 144.

Individually for the Florence girls, Tara Simone took 7th at 125.