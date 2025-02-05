Bitterroot basketball roundup

by Scott Sacry

Florence keeps rolling

The Florence girls are now the #3 ranked Class B team in the latest 406mtsports.com poll after their big win over Loyola last week. Florence kept the train rolling in Anaconda on Saturday, February 1. The Falcons jumped out to a 36-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 66-14 victory.

For Florence, Taylor Pyette led the scoring with 18 points, Emory Ralston had 13, Maggie Schneiter had 8, Shelby Crocker, Madigan Hurlbert and Ali Meinhold each had 6, Alex Nelson had 4, Kendyl Meinhold had 3, and Jaden Fisher added 2.

The Florence boys also played at Anaconda on Friday. Florence held a 23-18 halftime lead, then outscored the Wardens 23-13 in the third quarter and rolled to a 59-41 victory.

For Florence, Bridger Alexander and Brody Duchien led the way with 19 points each, Jake Schneiter had 12, Mason Arlington had 5, Levi Winters and Mose Smith each had 3, and Schoenfeld Grant added 2.

The Florence girls played at Stevensville on Thursday, Jan. 20 and won 68-11. For Florence, Emory Ralston led the scoring with 16 points, Taylor Pyette had 13, Ali Meinhold had 10, Jaden Fisher had 9, Kenzy Pickering had 8, Alyx Monaco had 6, Madigan Hurlbert had 4, and Maggie Schneiter added 2.

Hamilton hosts Frenchtown

The Hamilton boys hosted Frenchtown on Friday, January 31 in a battle of the Broncs. Frenchtown came in as the state’s #2 ranked Class A team (406mtsports.com). Hamilton had trouble scoring because of cold shooting and a solid Frenchtown defense. Hamilton shot 24% from the field for the game and 20% (5-25) from 3-point land. Hamilton trailed 13-29 at halftime and could not make up the difference in the second half and fell 33-66.

For Hamilton, Canaan Magness had another big game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals, Tyler Jette had 3 points and 4 rebounds, Kaden Gum and Jake McCarthy each had 3 points, and Asher Griffin and Landon Wetzel each added 2 points.

The Hamilton girls also hosted Frenchtown on Friday. Hamilton had their hands full, as the Frenchtown girls came into the game as Class A’s #4 ranked team. Hamilton fell behind early, trailing 8-30 at halftime and lost 25-53. For Hamilton, Annalise Lewis, Meryn Leonardi and Ashlynn McKern each had 6 points, Ella Griffin had 4, and Bryn Cianflone added 3.

Darby

The Darby boys and girls played at Missoula Loyola on Tuesday, January 28. In the girls game, Darby ran into a buzzsaw. Loyola fell to #9 in the 406mtsports.com poll last week after losing two close games, but they still look to be one of the top Class B girls teams. Darby didn’t have the depth to keep up with the Breakers and fell behind 4-32 after the first quarter and couldn’t make up the difference, losing 18-77. For Darby, Hadley Heiland led the scoring with 10 points and Georgia Fisher added 8.

The task didn’t get any easier for the Darby boys, who faced top-ranked Loyola, arguably one of the best boys teams in the state. Darby fell behind 11-25 after one quarter and 15-50 at halftime and lost 28-78.

The Darby boys and girls hosted Victor on Friday, January 31. In the girls game, Darby was up 20-9 after the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime. Then Darby held on in the second half to get the 54-45 victory.

In the boys game, Darby jumped out to a 46-16 halftime lead. After the half it was more of the same as Darby controlled the game and won 72-20.

Corvallis

The Corvallis boys and girls played at Frenchtown on Tuesday, January 28.

In the girls game, Corvallis didn’t have the ammo to stay with the #4 Broncs. The Blue Devils fell behind 4-18 after one quarter and 7-34 at halftime and couldn’t make a comeback and fell 27-70. Ella Varner led the scoring for Corvallis with 13 points.

In the boys game, Corvallis had a tough task against #2 ranked Frenchtown. The young Blue Devil squad fell behind 12-19 after the first quarter, then rallied in the second quarter to take a 29-27 halftime lead. Frenchtown roared back in the second half and Corvallis ended up losing 50-72.

The Corvallis girls hosted Butte Central on Saturday, February 1. Corvallis got up 26-19 at halftime and held strong for the 45-41 victory. The Corvallis boys went to Butte Central on Saturday and were defeated 37-73.

Victor

The Victor boys and girls played at Darby on Friday, January 31. In the girls game, Victor fell behind early and trailed 18-35 at halftime. Victor rallied in the second half and narrowed the gap, but they fell short and lost 45-54.

For Victor, Chloe Pollan had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals. Asia Parks had 11 points. Nichole Bugli had 10 points, 13 rebounds and 5 steals. Brooklyn Cary had 4 points and 3 steals. Whitney Bugli had 3 points, and Hannah Buchanan added 2 points.

In the boys game Victor was defeated by Darby 20-72.

The Victor boys and girls then hosted Hot Springs on Saturday. In the boys game, Victor got down 19-45 at halftime. The Pirates played well in the second half, but were unable to make up the difference and lost 44-78. For Victor, Koen Nuttal had 11 points and Kyle Glasser added 10.

In the girls game, Victor played solid and trailed 23-38 at the half, but got cold in the second half and lost 35-61. For Victor, Chloe Pollan led with 12 points and 4 steals. Lilli Buchanan had 6 points. Kayden Allred had 5 points and 6 rebounds. Asia Parks had 5 points and 5 rebounds. Whitney Bugli had 5 points and 5 rebounds. And Nichole Bugli added 2 points and 7 rebounds.