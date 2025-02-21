Arithmetic vs. MAGA

by Bill Jones, Stevensville

Richard Parker wrote in his January 15 letter that Jerry Esmay had recently established and Parker agreed that “smart Americans” voted “overwhelmingly” for Trump.

While many would agree that there could be “overwhelming” results come of Trump’s second term, precisely what will be overwhelmed by actually being instituted remains to be seen. Trump’s Revenge Tour isn’t guaranteed complete success, as there is almost daily demonstration that the other two branches of government were only partially subordinated to MAGA extremist servitude. Similarly there still is evidence that enough legislators may still exist who do not ignore the commands of our Constitution. We may, sooner rather than later, succeed in pushing back forces that chose to or became forgetful of what forming a more perfect union, promoting the general welfare, etc. mean.

Just one more point today. “Overwhelmingly” is not a word correctly applied to a pair of numbers whose difference is considerably less than 2%. An election so close to a tie being repeatedly referred to as a “landslide” and even a “mandate” is laughable. Political science holds that the numerous experiences of landslides in U.S. history are marked as such for their much larger majorities of the ballots cast. On the list, Trump’s margin came in 3rd from last. Ten Presidents won by 10 times the margin that Trump just experienced. Take a deep breath.