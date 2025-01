by Archie L Thomas & Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

Decades ago I saw this business slogan. “We cheat the other guy and pass the savings on to you.” It is funny in a kind of tongue in cheek way yet dangerous national policy. 50% of the US voting population decided in the last presidential election that they were not the other guy. All Americans now get to determine if they are the other guy or just missed the savings?