Ravalli Street improvement plan moves forward

Submitted by Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf

Hamilton’s Ravalli Street has been in need of improvements for years, and it is now set for reconstruction. Planning and saving for the project began as far back as 2013 and a Preliminary Engineering Report was developed in 2014.

According to the Ravalli Street Preliminary Engineering Report of 2014, Ravalli Street provides a key link between neighborhoods east of US Highway 93 and parks, schools, and other destinations west of US Highway 93.

Improvements to Ravalli Street were recommended in both the 2009 City of Hamilton Transportation Plan and the 2012 Non-Motorized Transportation Plan to address sidewalk connectivity, bicycle routes,and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) deficiencies.

Ravalli Street is classified by the City of Hamilton as a Collector Street from US Highway 93 to 4th Street and a Local Street from 4th Street to 9th Street. 4th Street and 7th Street are also classified as Collector Streets within the project area.

The right-of-way width for Ravalli Street west of US Highway 93 is 80 feet. Numerous encroachments (fences and structures), mature trees, and landscaping elements exist within the right-of-way.

The existing asphalt width is approximately 24 feet and is approximately centered in the right-of-way. Ravalli Street generally does not have curb and gutter, and has limited drainage facilities. The existing asphalt on Ravalli Street is overall in fair condition. Asphalt deficiencies generally consist of fatigue cracks, longitudinal cracks, traverse cracks, patches, and edge cracks and are at a low to moderate severity. Concrete sidewalks exist on both sides of Ravalli Street in various locations, but lack continuity and ADA accessible curb ramps.

The PER made the following recommended alternative:

“The recommended alternative is based on an evaluation of project goals and objectives, and comments received from City Council and a Complete Street Resolution, as well as neighborhood residents. The recommended alternative consists of reconstructing Ravalli Street with on-street bike lanes and parking between US Highway 93 and 4th Street, and a bicycle boulevard consisting of shared bicycle/travel lanes with parking pull-outs, between 4th Street and 9th Street.

“Curb, gutter, and sidewalks are recommended throughout the project with curb bulb-outs at the intersections to shorten pedestrian crossings. A curvilinear alignment is recommended between 4th and 9th Streets to minimize impacts to property improvements and provide traffic calming. A traffic calming circle is recommended at 7th Street.”

Public Works Director, Donny Ramer, has taken lead on this project since starting at the City eight years ago. Though it has taken several years to get to this stage, the project has been and will be worth the wait.

“We were going to advertise for bids in winter/spring of 2024 but held off due to increased construction costs from the original estimate,” said Ramer. “Many meetings and presentations have been held during this process. Since the December 2023 meeting, we have continued coordination with the property owners along Ravalli Street that have had concerns about the project, and accommodated requests where we could.”

“We offered two landscaping options to the property owners for the project. Turf/native grass and a low water ‘xeriscape’ option,” said Ramer.

There will be three different road sections for the project. The first section from 1st Street to 4th Street will be wider to accommodate vehicles, pedestrians and other non-motorized transportation. The second and third section will see the footprint narrow a bit to calm traffic and encourage safe driving through those sections, said Ramer.

Bids for the project were opened on December 20th. There were three bidders, with William Civil being the lowest bidder at $2,967,298.00 for the complete project from 1st Street to 9th Street. The contractor would like to start work mid-March 2025 and hopes to complete the project by the end of the summer 2025. A recommendation of award is being prepared and will be brought to City Council on January 21, 2025.