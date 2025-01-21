Notice to Creditors – di Lorenzo

Megan S. Winderl

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

99 Marcus Street, 3rd FL

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 218-4888

MeganW@cwlawmt.com

Pleadings@cwlawmt.com

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of MARIO di LORENZO, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-41-2025-0000003-IT

Dept No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Michael di Lorenzo and Glenn di Lorenzo, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus St. 3rd FL, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 7th day of November, 2024.

/s/ Michae di Lorenzo

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Glenn di Lorenzo

Co-Personal Representative

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

By: Megan S. Winderl

