Notice to Creditors – di Lorenzo

Megan S. Winderl
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
99 Marcus Street, 3rd FL
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 218-4888
MeganW@cwlawmt.com
Pleadings@cwlawmt.com
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of MARIO di LORENZO, Deceased.
Probate No. DP-41-2025-0000003-IT
Dept No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Michael di Lorenzo and Glenn di Lorenzo, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus St. 3rd FL, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
Dated this 7th day of November, 2024.
/s/ Michae di Lorenzo
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Glenn di Lorenzo
Co-Personal Representative
CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
By: Megan S. Winderl
BS 1-22, 1-29, 2-5-25.
MNAXLP
