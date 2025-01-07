Hearing on Name Change – Snyder

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Kathryn Joyce Snyder, Mary Kathryn Joyce Snyder, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-2024-412
Dept. 1
Howard F. Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kathryn Joyce Snyder to Kathryn Joyce Engelhardt.
The hearing will be on February 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 2nd day of January, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 1-8, 1-15, 1-22, 1-29-25.
MNAXLP
