Hearing on Name Change – Snyder

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Kathryn Joyce Snyder, Mary Kathryn Joyce Snyder, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-2024-412

Dept. 1

Howard F. Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kathryn Joyce Snyder to Kathryn Joyce Engelhardt.

The hearing will be on February 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 2nd day of January, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 1-8, 1-15, 1-22, 1-29-25.

MNAXLP